Dems Down Vote as Rep. Ritchie Torres Tests Positive for COVID

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., said Monday he tested positive for COVID-19, leaving Democrats without a key vote as the House returns this week after an August recess to focus on government funding and a potential impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Ritchie, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, which has oversight of the Federal Reserve Board and the Treasury Department, is the latest Democrat lawmaker to test positive for the virus. On Sunday, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois announced a positive test result and Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Chris Murphy of Connecticut also tested positive over the past couple of months.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing only mild symptoms and will continue to isolate at home in the Bronx in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines," Torres said in a statement, according to the Washington Examiner.

Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government or risk a government shutdown. There are only 11 working days for Congress to act once the House resumes Tuesday. The Examiner reported the Senate has been working to pass all 12 appropriations bills and might need to rely on House Democrats to pass the legislation in such a short period.

With conservative Republicans such as Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina saying a temporary government shutdown might help lead to concessions on federal spending cuts and other issues, Democrats can't afford to lose any votes if they hope to join with moderate Republicans to avoid a shutdown.

"If a temporary shutdown is more concerning to you than our $2 trillion deficit and $33 trillion national debt, I'd politely suggest you're part of the problem," Norman posted Sept. 5 on X.