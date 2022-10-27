New UK Prime Minister Breaks Tradition, Doesn't Call Joe Biden

The new British prime minister typically makes the first official phone call to world leaders to the president of the United States. But that's not what happened this week when Rishi Sunak picked up the receiver and dialed Ukraine.

"Following old tradition, the first phone call of the new UK prime minister went to the leader of the free world. But this time it was to Zelensky in Kyiv, not DC!" Russian chess Grandmaster and noted dissident Garry Kasparov tweeted upon hearing the news.

Kasparov is a vocal critic of Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine and a supporter of Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He has lived in New York City since 2015.

Following the call, Zelenskyy said, "I believe that the partnership between our countries and the already traditional British leadership in the defense of democracy and freedom will be further strengthened. I invited the prime minister to visit Ukraine," Yahoo News reported.

He added, "I am grateful to everyone who helps us fight for freedom."

Sunak assured Zelenskyy that "the United Kingdom's support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership" and that he could "count on his government to stand in continued solidarity," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

"The prime minister also noted the importance of the International Atomic Energy Agency's work in Ukraine to ensure nuclear safety and provide transparency around any disinformation," she added. "Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Putin's barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions. President Zelenskyy congratulated the prime minister on his appointment and wished him a happy Diwali. The prime minister thanked him and said he hoped they would see each other in person soon."