Trump Not on British PM's Washington Trip Agenda

In his first official visit to the U.S. as Britain's prime minister, Rishi Sunak met with congressional leaders in Washington on Wednesday, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

He also visited Arlington National Cemetery and attended the Washington Nationals' baseball game that night, where he was set to be feted by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

Sunak also will be meeting Thursday with President Joe Biden.

But Sunak, leader of Britain's conservative Tory Party who succeeded Liz Truss as prime minister in October, is not planning to meet with former President Donald Trump or any of the other candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Politico reported.

"I've got a pretty busy schedule," Sunak said. "I'm meeting key congressional leaders from both sides and obviously the president. Those are the key engagements that I have."

Artificial intelligence, trade, and the war in Ukraine are said to be the topics of Sunak's meeting with Biden at the White House. Politico reported Britain has said a wholesale free trade agreement is off the table, but Sunak is seeking deals on crucial minerals and digital trade.

Trump and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a close relationship. Johnson dined with Trump in Florida during a visit last week to the U.S., Politico reported. Trump and Johnson were said to have discussed the war in Ukraine, despite their differing stances on the subject. Trump has refused to commit to sending military aid to Ukraine if he wins the GOP nomination and defeats Biden in the 2024 election.