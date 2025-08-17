Riley Gaines: Anyone Wishing Trump to Fail a 'Domestic Terrorist'

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines said anyone wishing for President Donald Trump to fail is a "domestic terrorist."

Gaines, a strong Trump supporter and fighter for women's sports, made her accusation in a social media post on Saturday.

"If you wish for President Trump to fail, you wish for America to fail. And if you wish for America to fail, you're a domestic terrorist," Gaines wrote in a post that had been viewed more than 1.1 million times as of Sunday morning.

That post came roughly 15 hours after Gaines wrote, "Give President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize" for his efforts in ending several wars and working to do the same with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Gaines, who has 1.5 million followers on X, posted several times Friday, the day Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska to discuss a possible peace deal in Ukraine.

"Dying to know how the fake news will inevitably spin this one," she wrote while sharing a post that quoted Putin saying the war would not have started if Trump had been in the White House in February 2022.

"They said Trump was going to start World War III lol," Gaines wrote while sharing a White House post with the words "Pursuing Peace" and a photo of Putin and Trump standing side by side.

Gaines was among women athletes at the White House when Trump signed his executive order "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports" in February.

Last month, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles publicly apologized to Gaines after comparing the former NCAA swimmer to a man in an online attack over Gaines' stance on transgender athletes.

Biles had slammed Gaines after Gaines posted criticism about Minnesota state softball champion Champlin Park winning its competition with a transgender pitcher.