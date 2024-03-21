AOC Takes Heat for Claiming RICO 'Not a Crime'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is taking heat for claiming that RICO, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, is “not a crime” but “a category.”

RICO targets dishonest business activities such as money laundering and organized crime. AOC made the statement during a heated exchange with Hunter Biden ex-business associate Tony Bobulinski during an impeachment hearing Wednesday.

"Is it your testimony today that you personally witnessed President Joe Biden commit a crime?" AOC asked Bobulinski.

"How much time do I have to go through it?" Bobulinski replied before listing “corruption statues, RICO and conspiracy, Foreign Agents Registration Act.”

“What is the crime, sir, specifically,” AOC pressed.

“You asked me to answer the question. I answered the question. RICO, you’re obviously not familiar with. Corruption statutes. FARA,” Bobulinski replied.

“Excuse me, sir, RICO is not a crime. It is a category,” AOC said.

Media columnist Joe Concha roasted AOC over the exchange.

“And, of course… AOC’s favorite network has her back after she completely and totally embarrassed herself by arguing that RICO is not a crime,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, tweeted: “AOC broken in Hunter Biden hearing. So broken in fact, she claims RICO isn’t a crime. Well… empty the jails! Oh and for the record, all the defendants in the Georgia case brought by Fani Willis falls under RICO. Ooops."

Sara Gonzales, a political commentator, wrote on X: "Well damn. Hope @AOC can tell Fani Willis to drop those RICO charges against Trump."