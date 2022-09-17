Sen. Rick Scott '100 Percent Certain' GOP Will Win Back Senate

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is "100% certain" Republicans will take the upper chamber in the midterm elections.

"I'm 100% certain we'll take the Senate," Scott said in an interview with Gray Television White House correspondent Jon Decker airing this weekend, reported The Hill. "I think we're going to have a breakthrough."

Scott, the chairman of Senate Republicans' campaign fundraising arm, has lashed out at Republicans who are "trash talking" their party's candidates, writing in an op-ed two weeks ago that "many of the very people responsible for losing the Senate last cycle are now trying to stop us from winning the majority this time by trash talking our Republican candidates."

He told Gray TV the GOP has quality candidates running, including Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Ted Budd in North Carolina, Herschel Walker in Georgia, Adam Laxalt in Nevada and Ron Johnson in Wisconsin.

"Just look at our candidates. I mean, look at them ... These guys have great backgrounds. And they're working hard. They're running good races," he said.

He also said President Joe Biden is "the best advocate for why you do not want to vote for any Democrats right now.

"There is a referendum on Biden," he said.

"I do know that Biden helps us every day when he has a party for inflation in the day that inflation is 8.3%. That probably helps us a lot. When he continues to leave the border open, that probably helps us a lot ... If you look at everything he's doing when he says, 'Oh, if you're a construction worker, you're going to pay off the debt of somebody going to an Ivy League school.' That probably helps us win."

On the abortion issue, Scott said he believes in "reasonable restrictions and exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother."

"The Democrats have made abortion a significant issue, but they don't want to talk about their position on abortion. Their position on abortion is — and it's radical: They want to have abortion up to the moment a little baby's born. They want to say a baby born alive, I can just sit on the side —" he said.