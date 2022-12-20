Sen. Scott to Newsmax: GOP Senators Must Break From Dems on Omnibus Bill

Some Senate Republicans have decided to help Democrats pass an omnibus budget bill filled with leftist priorities, in order to fund the government through next September, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax Tuesday night — as opposed to a continuing resolution that would let the incoming Republican House majority have a say in the bill's contents.

Scott, who unsuccessfully challenged Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. for the Senate GOP leadership last month, held a press conference earlier today and condemned the bill.

Scott said the $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page piece of legislation was presented very early Tuesday morning with a voting deadline right before Christmas, noting that the length alone makes it impossible to read in its entirety before having to vote on it.

While appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Scott highlighted this, noting that "we're supposed to get this or, guess what, the government is going to shut down, so it'll all be your fault if you try to be a fiscal conservative."

The Florida Republican also remarked on the bill's impact on inflation and the national debt, rhetorically asking, "When are we going to say that $31.5 trillion of debt is too much? Are we going to say that 14% inflation since Biden got elected? Is that too much?

"If you had $100 the day Biden got elected, it's worth $86 today. I mean, that's what's happening. So we're hurting the poorest families," added Scott.

