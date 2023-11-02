Sen. Rick Scott Calls on GOP to 'Unite Behind Donald Trump'

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott is calling for members of his party to “unite behind” former President Donald Trump in his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024.

“I am optimistic that we can return America to its rightful position of economic and military strength and the undisputed moral leader of the free world, but only with strong leadership in the White House,” Scott said in an opinion column published by Newsweek Thursday. “That is why I support my friend President Donald J. Trump to be the 47th president of the United States and encourage every Republican to unite behind his efforts to win back the White House. It's time for the Republican Party to come together, behind one candidate, and declare with one voice that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and rescue America.”

Scott said in his column that “radical Democrats” and President Joe Biden’s “embarrassment” presidency are destroying the country and the values held by most Americans.

“I am often asked whether this is the beginning of the end of America. It will be, if we stop fighting and cede our country to the incompetent, radical Democrats who are destroying the fundamental values that make America great,” he said. “We of course do not even know if Joe Biden is lucid enough to be aware that his administration is destroying America. Biden's presidency has become an embarrassment to his political party and to our entire nation.”

Scott said he appreciates the decision of the other Republican candidates who are running for office, but the polling shows that the people want Trump.

“I know most of the candidates running for president, and I respect their decision to put themselves through this very difficult process. They've made their case to voters, laid out their agendas and their plans, and told their stories,” he wrote. “Make no mistake: every single one of them would be a better president than Joe Biden. But Republican voters are making their voices heard loud and clear. They want to return to the leadership of Donald Trump.”

According to the national polling website FiveThirtyEight, Trump is massively ahead of the GOP field with 59.1% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 12.8%, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley with 7.6%, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with 5.3%.

The other GOP candidates still in the race are all polling below 3%.