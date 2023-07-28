Sen. Rick Scott Fights Online Sales of Illicit Drugs

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is fighting the online sales of fentanyl and other illicit drugs showing up on social media platforms.

Scott introduced a bill aimed at allowing for "better law enforcement in criminal cases with social media platforms by requiring 24/7 staffed-in-the-USA call centers for fielding information requests with clear guidelines for agencies to best expedite the process," according to a statement by his office.

"Time is critical when catching these criminals. This bill will promote enhanced data collection, transparency in the data collected, and uniformity in data presented to better compare platform to platform on their efforts to combat illegal drug sales."

Scott added: "Fentanyl and other deadly drugs are making their way to Floridians' doorsteps, not only through the dark web and drug dealers on the streets, but now through social media apps that our kids have access to.

"I have heard too many heartbreaking stories from families across my state about how they lost their child to an overdose of a drug bought through social media. Today, we say enough is enough. It is time to stop the drug dealers and social media platforms that are complicit in the death of the hundreds of thousands of lives we have lost to overdose. I am proud to stand with law enforcement and families today and introduce my SOCIAL MEDIA Act to finally hold folks accountable and hopefully prevent the loss of another life."

The Washington Examiner reported that the 13-page bill was endorsed by the National Sheriff's Association, the Partnership for Safe Medicine, and the Major County Sheriffs of America.