WH Mocks Sen. Rick Scott for Amending Rescue America Plan

The war of words between Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and the Biden administration continued Friday, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ripping Scott for amending his plan on Medicare and Social Security spending.

"[T]he president congratulates Sen. Scott on joining the post-State of the Union red wave, as we have seen from Republicans acknowledging that they are, in fact, attempting to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block," said Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre said Scott, through his 12-point Rescue America plan, likely would have endangered Social Security and Medicare, had his original proposal remained intact.

"The past year, he has explained the absence of an exception by saying if it's worth keeping, we're going to keep it. But make no mistake, his true colors are undeniable," said Jean-Pierre.

She also accused Republicans of "speaking at both sides of their mouths" when it comes to talk of potential Medicare and Social Security cuts.

In an op-ed published Friday by the Washington Examiner, Scott wrote: "Here's the truth about my Rescue America plan: I proposed that we sunset federal programs every five years so that Congress is forced to review ridiculous spending programs, analyze whether they're working or not, and reauthorize the ones that are.

"It's common sense to every single person in the country except the politicians, bureaucrats, and lobbyists who get rich off the government gravy train that's led to $32 trillion in debt," continued Scott.

The sunset proposal, wrote Scott, "was obviously not intended to include entitlement programs such as Medicare and Social Security — programs that hard-working people have paid into their entire lives — or the funds dedicated to our national security."

He continued, "I have never supported cutting Social Security or Medicare, ever. To say otherwise is a disingenuous Democrat lie from a very confused president. And Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is also well aware of that. It's shallow gotcha politics, which is what Washington does."

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump urged Scott not to support funding cuts for Social Security or Medicare.

"Bad news for Senator Rick Scott of Florida! Club for NO Growth just announced they are going to back him, and without my backing them, an Endorsement from them is the kiss of death," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump continued: "Be careful, Rick, and most importantly, fight for Social Security and Medicare. THERE WILL BE NO CUTS!"