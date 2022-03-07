Sen. Rick Scott: Give Ukraine All It Needs and Try Putin for War Crimes

The United States must give Ukraine everything it can to defend itself, and then make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin is put on trial for war crimes, Sen. Rick Scott said Monday.

"The Ukrainian people are standing up, so we need to provide the Ukrainian people with every resource, including planes, and then we shouldn't say we're not going to do something," the Florida Republican told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We should say Look everything's on the table. We're going to figure this out every day."

Meanwhile, he called on the United States to give Ukraine the fighter jets they want, as "they're willing to fight for their freedom."

"They're not asking American troops to come in there and fight for them," said Scott. "They're willing to fight for their own freedom. Give them the planes; give them the anti-tank missiles; give them the air missiles; give them everything they can to defend themselves, and they will defend themselves."

Scott said Putin is going "to kill innocent little children. I mean, we all just think about our own families. What would we want if this was happening in our country? We would want everybody in the world to show up and help us."

Meanwhile, the West has voiced concerns about Putin's stability, and Scott said that one hopes that his military or the nation's oligarchs are "not completely unstable," and the United States can't give Russia everything, even though it's a nuclear power.

"Where is the line?" said Scott. "Is it lying? We can't go all in and we can't go home, so that is the question."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden "didn't do the right things" to deter Putin, including banning the purchase of Russian oil, said Scott.

The senator also questioned the wisdom of doing business with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro or Iran on oil.

"Why would we ever make ourselves dependent?" said Scott. "We've got to get all the gas going again in this country so we can help ourselves and help our allies. Every day we wait to do that it continues to put us in an awkward position."