Rick Scott: 'Crisis of Confidence' in NPR's Reporting

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has expressed concern about the lack of "public confidence" in National Public Radio's reporting.

Scott made his comments in a letter, dated Monday, to Laura Ross, chair of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

"I write today with concern regarding the public confidence in objective news reporting from NPR," Scott said.

"Recently, disturbing allegations of bias in NPR's reporting, stemming from leadership that has been accused of politicizing the editorial process and favoring liberal narratives, has created a crisis of confidence in public radio's ability to provide objective, fact-based news to the American public," he continued.

"As the organization charged with funding NPR and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), I urge you to use your position as the chair of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to restore public trust in NPR and ensure objectivity in news operations funded by American taxpayers."

Scott noted that, "like millions of our fellow Americans," he "greatly appreciate the value that local NPR affiliates provide to our communities."

"As both Florida's governor and my state's U.S. senator, I have worked with local NPR affiliates to shed light on important issues facing families in my state. From covering local news, to providing life-saving guidance to Floridians during hurricanes, local NPR affiliates play a critical role in keeping families across the Sunshine State informed and safe," Scott continued.

"Floridians must be reassured that the objective reporting we have come to expect and appreciate from local NPR affiliates, and the confidence that they have in these stations, will be maintained. The same is true for local PBS stations. Public broadcasting services funded by American taxpayers cannot be politicized."

Americans, he added, "want their news to be objective and fact-based and all public broadcasting to be free from narratives that favor any side of the political spectrum. Any assertion that NPR or any other taxpayer-funded public broadcasting services have deviated from this standard must be addressed swiftly and transparently."

In April, Lara Trump, Republican National Committee co-chair, also expressed concern about biased media, including perceived bias in NPR's reporting, during an interview with Newsmax.

"The problem with NPR, with all the left-leaning media, is that people actually believe this stuff, and it is very detrimental to our country," she said.

"And you see that evidence every single day," she added while appearing on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"Yes, if you want to look at a family, and I'll say a man in Donald Trump, who has had nothing but misinformation and disinformation, as they like to say, on the other side of the aisle thrown at him every single day. I mean, there's never been anyone in history, I don't think, who has taken as much incoming as Donald Trump."