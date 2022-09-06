Rick Scott Continues Promoting GOP Senate Candidates

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., began his post-Labor Day midterms push by continuing to promote this year's Republican U.S. Senate candidates.

Scott, head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has disagreed with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about the quality of Senate candidates.

The Florida senator on Tuesday spoke of several people whose backgrounds help to make them "great candidates."

"Take J.D. Vance as an example," Scott said on Fox Business News of the Ohio Republican.

"They did a movie ["Hillbilly Elegy"] about his life. He understands the problems of drug addiction."

Scott also promoted Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz as a "world-renowned surgeon" and the "best talk show host in healthcare in the world."

"I'm talking to these candidates every two or three days," Scott told Fox Business News' Maria Bartiromo. "They have agendas. They are hell-bent on changing this country. And they're going to come up here and be a force …. we're going to win the majority ... they're going to be a force of good and change this country in the right direction."

Scott emphasized that Republicans are unified on issues and needed policies.

"Every one of our Republicans candidates, guess what? They believe in a secure border. They believe in lower taxes. They believe a parent should control the education of their kids. They believe in funding the police. So, actually, we are very unified," Scott said.

"I believe everybody's going to work together to raise the money and make sure we win. And then when we win the majority, I think it's very important that we tell the American public exactly what we're going to do."

McConnell in late-August said the GOP had a "50-50" chance of taking control of the Senate in the November midterm elections. His comment came a week after the leader suggested that Republicans could stand a better chance of gaining a majority in the House than in the Senate, citing candidate quality as a reason for tempered expectations.

Scott on Thursday wrote an opinion column published in the Washington Examiner in which he told Republicans who are criticizing the party's candidates this year to "pipe down," and accused "Washington's chattering class" of loathing GOP voters.