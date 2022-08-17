×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rick scott | john fetterman | pennsylvania

Sen. Rick Scott: Pa.'s Fetterman 'Lied' About Health During Stroke Recovery

John Fetterman
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democrat senate candidate John Fetterman. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 August 2022 10:48 AM EDT

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee on Wednesday accused Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democrat senate candidate John Fetterman of having "lied about his health."

Fetterman is currently running against Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman's campaign announced in May that the candidate had suffered a stroke and had to "take a minute" to recover.

Scott said in an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show: "Fetterman, first off, lied about his health. Fetterman wasn't even on the campaign trail for months. I'm sorry that he's had health problems, but he lied about it. And that right there should be a disqualifying factor."

Scott's comments come soon after reports that the NRSC, which Scott oversees, has canceled about $5 million in ad spending in Pennsylvania, a move that some GOP operatives questioned in light of the upcoming midterm elections. One unidentified Republican strategist told Politico "People are asking, 'What the hell is going on? Why are we cutting in August?' I've never seen it like this before."

A spokesperson for the organization, Chris Hartline, denied the reports in a tweet saying, "No, the GOP is not slashing ads in key Senate battlegrounds." He also said that they remain committed "to winning in all of our target states," and must be "creative in how we're spending our money and will continue to make sure that every dollar spent by the NRSC is done in the most efficient and effective way possible."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee on Wednesday accused Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democrat senate candidate John Fetterman of having "lied about his health."
rick scott, john fetterman, pennsylvania
244
2022-48-17
Wednesday, 17 August 2022 10:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved