Sen. Rick Scott: Biden 'Unfit for Office,' Should Resign

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., released a new video ad Monday, and said President Joe Biden is "unfit for office" and should resign.

"Joe Biden has destroyed America's economy," Scott says at the start of the ad. "It's time to be honest with the American people. Joe Biden is unfit for office and should resign."

Scott, wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt and a "NAVY" cap, then stands by as a clip runs of Biden saying, "Sen. Rick Scott from Wisconsin. I think the man has a problem."

"I'm Rick Scott from Florida, and I do have a problem, and so does every American," Scott says. "Biden is forcing America into a recession. I've got a plan to turn our country around."

The senator then encourages viewers to go to rescueamerica.com to learn of his plan "to turn our country around."

Scott on Tuesday said the nation's inflation problems were a "self-made crisis" stemming from Biden's policies.

"The worst part is he has no real plan to fix inflation. Let me make one thing clear: it is Biden's bad policies that are causing horrible things to happen to our seniors, families and small businesses everywhere," Scott said in a statement after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Producer Price Index that showed inflation continued to rise over the year increasing 10.8% in May.

"Seniors who spent their whole lives saving for retirement are going back to work so they can pay their rising bills. Moms and dads are getting second jobs so they can afford to feed their families. Businesses are cutting staff and raising prices to keep the doors open. But Blame-Game-Biden just doesn't get it. All he's offering is more inflation and less opportunity. Hardworking families cannot afford another day of Joe Biden; they deserve so much better."

Scott late last month unleashed a Twitter attack on Biden, calling the president "incompetent and incoherent."

"As Americans struggle to make ends meet thanks to his raging inflation, @JoeBiden celebrates their suffering," Scott tweeted. "Biden is incompetent & incoherent, but he's made one thing very clear: He couldn't care less about the problems he's caused for your family."