Sen. Rick Scott Says Biden Lying About His Policies

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and President Joe Biden are sparring over cuts to Medicare. The president released a video in which he says Scott wants to put Medicare "on the chopping block."

In his video, Biden says: "Fifty-seven years ago, President Johnson signed Medicare into law. Since then, Republicans have been fighting it. Today it's Senator Rick Scott from Florida. He has a plan that would put Medicare on the chopping block every five years."

"Think about that. Do you want to give Republicans in Congress who are pushing and pursuing the MAGA policies, the power to eliminate Medicare every five years?"

Scott responded Tuesday on The National Desk, days after Biden singled him out in his video defending his Inflation Reduction Act, Florida Politics reported.

Scott said that the President is "completely lying" about him and his 12-point plan to rescue America.

"First off, he's completely lying," Scott said. "I've been very clear. I will never raise taxes. I support Medicare. I support Social Security."

In fact, Scott said, Biden wanted to cut Medicare and Social Security when he was in the Senate. Biden proposed both a freeze to those programs in 1984 in response to deficits, Florida Politics noted.

"He said those things. We have quotes," Scott said. "Here's a guy who's saying he wants to preserve them."

Scott said there is a possibility that "Medicare goes bankrupt in 4 years. … Social Security, 12 years. We have to fix those programs and make sure those benefits are not reduced. I want to fix those programs and make sure they last.”

"Joe Biden has officially plunged America into a recession and how do Democrats in Congress respond? With MASSIVE SPENDING and even more RECKLESS SPENDING," Scott said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "It’s insane and what’s worse is that we got to this point with bipartisan bad decisions. Yesterday’s announcement by Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer showed again that too many Senate Republicans unfortunately trusted Democrats and got duped. Some are pretending to be shocked. It’s not shocking at all."

Scott added: "Democrats have never met a tax increase they didn't like and Joe Manchin is a Democrat. Of course Manchin is going along with Schumer, Biden and Pelosi to push MASSIVE tax increases on Americans as we face 9.1% inflation, debt over $30 TRILLION and enter a RECESSION. This is yet another failure by too many politicians in Washington to stand up against reckless spending and fight for real accountability for American families. Democrats are destroying this country, and Republicans CANNOT continue to endorse their reckless, inflation-fueling spending."

Scott released a television ad promoting the Republican agenda for the midterms. "The red meat plan presented starkly conservative messaging, but also fueled immediate criticism from Democrats," according to Florida Politics.

Scott's 12-point plan to Rescue America supports cutting taxes, ensures religious liberty, favors strong border controls and is anti-abortion.