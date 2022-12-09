×
Sen. Rick Scott Blasts Dems for Inflation

Rick Scott
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 09 December 2022 12:31 PM EST

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is blasting Democrat lawmakers for spending more money even as wholesale prices rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier.

The Associated Press reported that the latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March.

On a monthly basis, the government said Friday that its producer price index [PPI], which calculates costs before they reach consumers, increased 0.3% from October to November for the third straight month, according to the AP.

And Scott tweeted on Friday: "As Democrats double down on spending MORE MONEY, today's PPI report showed wholesale inflation rose higher than expected.

"It's up 7.4% over last year, which was up 9.9% over the year before. Americans can't afford MORE."

