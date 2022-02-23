Dems Slam Sen. Scott's Plan to Make Everyone Pay Income Tax

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) on Wednesday slammed Sen. Rick Scott's recently released 11-point GOP agenda in a new ad, particularly criticizing the Florida Republican for his proposal that all Americans pay income tax, The Hill reported.

Scott's proposal, called the "Plan to Rescue America," outlines his vision of the Republican blueprint if the party takes control of the Senate, touching on many issues of national importance.

But it is his call for all Americans to pay income taxes "even if a small amount," that has sparked the most criticism and attention from Democrats.

A five-figure radio and podcast advertisement from the DSCC states, "This just in, Republicans have released their plan if they win the Senate. It's to raise taxes on over 50 percent of Americans, including many seniors and working families. If Republicans win, we'll pay the price."

The DSCC also released a statement emphasizing that "we're making sure voters know the facts about Senate Republicans' agenda: a tax hike on millions of seniors and over half of all Americans. At every opportunity, Republicans are pushing the interests of the ultra-wealthy and big corporations that get rich by spiking costs — all while working families pay the price. In 2022, voters will hold every GOP Senate candidate accountable," The Hill reported.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also joined in the criticism, writing in a tweet, "Scott and Senate Republicans just released an economic plan that doesn't include a single proposal to lower prices for the middle class. Instead he wants to raise taxes on half of Americans — including on seniors and working families. Seriously, that's their plan."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., added his voice on the issue, writing on Twitter that "Senator Rick Scott explains the Republican plan to raise taxes on more than half of Americans. He wants working families and seniors to pay more."

The Slate pointed out that while Scott released his plan through his individual campaign, Democrats are able to proclaim it is the "Republcian plan" because Scott is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP's campaign arm, and a member of Senate GOP leadership.