Sen. Rick Scott Urges Homeland Security Committee to Probe Hunter Biden

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is calling for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to launch an investigation into Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings.

He made his request for a committee probe of the president's son in a letter to the panel's chairman, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

"I write regarding the alarming allegations and evidence surrounding Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings," Scott said. "As you know, Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for alleged tax evasion and money laundering, as well as potential violations of foreign lobbying laws through his business relationships overseas.

"The business dealings of Hunter Biden, including his connections with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings, have been the subject of investigation in this committee since 2019. The report produced jointly by this committee and the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance in 2020 concluded that Hunter Biden's job with Burisma created a 'potential conflict of interest' for his father, Joe Biden, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy toward Ukraine while vice president of the United States.

"In September 2020, emails allegedly recovered from a laptop that once belonged to Hunter Biden were obtained by the New York Post. Former business partners of Hunter Biden and other media outlets, including The Washington Post and The New York Times, have now also authenticated thousands of emails from Hunter Biden's laptop linking him to business deals in Ukraine, Russia and China that indicate a potential pattern of corruption.

"As the committee charged with oversight of the federal government, I believe the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee must immediately investigate the potential conflict of interest that could exist surrounding Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings and any influence or access promised to or gained by others to his father, President Joe Biden."

Scott maintained Americans have been "deprived of the answers they deserve for too long."

And he said it is "beyond time to investigate these potential violations."

Scott urged Peters to quickly take up this matter by scheduling public hearings.

Meanwhile, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax that the media and Justice Department are starting to realize they need to address the Hunter Biden laptop story.

"You know, Hunter Biden should be indicted for a number of different crimes," he said.