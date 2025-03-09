WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rick scott | elon musk | doge | donald trump

Sen. Rick Scott Defends Musk's Federal Job Cuts

By    |   Sunday, 09 March 2025 05:11 PM EDT

Sen. Rick Scott defended Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency's recommendations for federal job cuts, telling CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Americans are "fed up" with government spending and waste.

The Florida Republican said when it was pointed out to him that Musk was neither elected nor confirmed by the Senate, "Musk does not have the power to fire people.

"The president of the United States is Donald Trump, and the agency heads are the one who manage each of their departments, so they have got the decision. That's what Elon Musk has told me time and time again."

Scott added, "The president of the United States was elected ... by the American people to basically rein in government, rein in this waste, to bring some accountability, some transparency, some common sense to government. And that's exactly what Donald Trump is doing.

"People are fed up with wasteful government spending. And we have had a 2% increase in population in five years and a 53% increase in spending."

He added, "We will not get interest rates down, we will not get inflation under control until we balance the budget. That's what we have to do. And Elon Musk is part of the process of balancing the budget."

When asked about accusations that some of the firings have been done in a chaotic way, only to be rescinded a short while later, Scott said, "You do your best you can every day. What they're trying to do is rein in government ... are they going to be perfect? No. No one's perfect.

"Are they, when they make a mistake, are they going to fix it? Yes. We have a big problem. We have $36.5 trillion for the debt. We have got to be very aggressive at figuring out how to do this."

The senator added, "I'm very comfortable that Donald Trump, Elon Musk, our agency heads, they're going to do the best they can. And if they make a mistake, they will fix their mistake. These are smart people. They're willing to work really hard to do the right thing."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Rick Scott defended Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency's recommendations for federal job cuts, telling CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Americans are "fed up" with government spending and waste.
rick scott, elon musk, doge, donald trump
353
2025-11-09
Sunday, 09 March 2025 05:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved