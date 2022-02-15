Rick Scott: Dems' 'Failed Policies' Result in High Inflation

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says the latest inflation figures are the result of Democrats' "failed policies and reckless spending."

His comments came Tuesday in a statement released by his office.

"Today's Producer Price Index report is more proof that Democrats' failed policies and reckless spending are causing historically high levels of inflation," he said.

"It is truly disturbing that even after a year of rising inflation, Democrats, foolishly following Joe Biden, refuse to do anything to fix it. We all see the hurt it's causing. Moms and dads are struggling to fill their tank to get to work and earn paychecks that don't go as far as they used to.

"Parents are taking on second, third, jobs to put food on the table. These are real families, just like mine growing up, that are suffering, and yet Democrats continue to block efforts by me and other Republicans to stop reckless spending and fight this crisis. It's far past time for Joe Biden to step up, stop pointing fingers and do something about it."

The Associated Press reported that wholesale inflation increased again last month. It jumped 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its Producer Price Index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — increased 1% from December. Wholesale inflation, not including food or energy prices, rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021, the AP noted.

Scott's office said the PPI release, showed price increases over the year in January for many important goods and services: