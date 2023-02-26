×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rick scott | china | joe biden | weakness | foreign

Sen. Rick Scott: 'All That Biden Does Is Pacify China'

By    |   Sunday, 26 February 2023 12:03 PM EST

America needs to completely sever business dealing with Russia and Communist China, especially because President Joe Biden refuses to stand up to them and might even be "compromised," according to Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

"We've got to stop pacifying," Scott told "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC Radio 77 FM-N.Y. "All that Biden does is pacify China. I don't know why he does this. I don't know if he's compromised.

"I don't know what it is, but this is a guy who won't stand up to dictators around the world."

Scott noted Russia and China are no longer competitors on the global stage, but "they're our enemies," he told host John Catsimatidis.

"We've got to stop buying anything, anything, anything made in Communist China or made in Russia," he said. "No American business should do any business, any business in Communist China or Russia. None."

Scott's calls for decoupling from China's economic stranglehold it has on the U.S. is not new, but it is coming more to the forefront as China is more publicly vocal about its relationship with Russia amid Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. is warning China to not to supply weapons to Russia, and China has claimed it is only the U.S. that is "sending weapons to the battlefield" in Ukraine.

"Communist China has chosen to be our enemy," Scott tweeted Thursday. “The CCP wants to destroy our way of life, and @JoeBiden shows nothing but weak appeasement. The American people deserve a leader in Washington who stands up to evil regimes and puts America first.”

".@JoeBiden is shamelessly rolling out the red carpet for Communist Cuba with no concern for the repercussions his appeasement policies have," Scott added in another tweet Friday. "Inviting members of this evil regime into our @USCG facilities is a national security threat & he should IMMEDIATELY cancel the visit."

Related Stories:

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
America needs to completely sever business dealing with Russia and Communist China, especially because President Joe Biden refuses to stand up to them and might even be "compromised," according to Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.
rick scott, china, joe biden, weakness, foreign
336
2023-03-26
Sunday, 26 February 2023 12:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved