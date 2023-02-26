Sen. Rick Scott: 'All That Biden Does Is Pacify China'

America needs to completely sever business dealing with Russia and Communist China, especially because President Joe Biden refuses to stand up to them and might even be "compromised," according to Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

"We've got to stop pacifying," Scott told "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC Radio 77 FM-N.Y. "All that Biden does is pacify China. I don't know why he does this. I don't know if he's compromised.

"I don't know what it is, but this is a guy who won't stand up to dictators around the world."

Scott noted Russia and China are no longer competitors on the global stage, but "they're our enemies," he told host John Catsimatidis.

"We've got to stop buying anything, anything, anything made in Communist China or made in Russia," he said. "No American business should do any business, any business in Communist China or Russia. None."

Scott's calls for decoupling from China's economic stranglehold it has on the U.S. is not new, but it is coming more to the forefront as China is more publicly vocal about its relationship with Russia amid Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. is warning China to not to supply weapons to Russia, and China has claimed it is only the U.S. that is "sending weapons to the battlefield" in Ukraine.

"Communist China has chosen to be our enemy," Scott tweeted Thursday. “The CCP wants to destroy our way of life, and @JoeBiden shows nothing but weak appeasement. The American people deserve a leader in Washington who stands up to evil regimes and puts America first.”

".@JoeBiden is shamelessly rolling out the red carpet for Communist Cuba with no concern for the repercussions his appeasement policies have," Scott added in another tweet Friday. "Inviting members of this evil regime into our @USCG facilities is a national security threat & he should IMMEDIATELY cancel the visit."

