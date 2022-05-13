Rick Scott Responds to Biden Attacks, Launches National Ad Campaign

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is fighting back after President Joe Biden and other Democrats demonized his "Rescue America" plan to "save this country."

Scott on Friday kicked off a round of paid ads with a 30-second spot entitled "Biden vs. Scott."

"How do you destroy America’s economy? Look around. Joe Biden and the woke Democrats are doing it," Scott says while wearing a Navy cap and casual button-down shirt.

"I'm Rick Scott. I've got a plan to rescue our country. Washington hates it. That's how you know it's good."

Scott ends his statement by asking viewers to read his plan at RescueAmerica.com.

Biden last week called former President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement "the most extreme political organization in American history." Biden also mocked Scott’s 11-point plan.

"It's extreme, as most MAGA things are," Biden said. "It will actually raise taxes on 75 million American families, over 95% of whom make less than $100,000 a year.”

On Tuesday, Biden continued his assault on MAGA and Scott. Biden slammed what he called "the ultra-MAGA plan put forward by congressional Republicans to raise taxes on working families, lower the income of American workers, threaten the sacred programs Americans count on like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, and give break after break to big corporations and billionaires just like they did the last time they were in power."

Scott responded.

"Joe Biden has NO PLAN to fight the inflation crisis he has caused, and families all across America are experiencing this crisis every day," Scott said in a release on Wednesday. "[Tuesday] I invited President Biden to come to Florida for a debate on the economy and how to best fight inflation, but he’s too scared to leave his teleprompter in the White House and take me up on it.

"While Biden hides, across America we are seeing the highest gas prices in the history of our country, a low labor participation rate, a GDP that is declining and mortgage rates rising. Biden’s raging inflation is a tax on every American. Families are suffering, but Blame-Game Biden refuses to take responsibility. It’s clear that Biden is the problem. He is incoherent and confused and he needs to resign."

On Tuesday, Scott said "a quick and easy solution" to rising inflation would be for Biden to "resign."

"Let’s be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated and confused,” Scott said in a statement. "He doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties. Period.

"Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can’t do the job."