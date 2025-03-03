WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Rick Scott: 'Sure Seemed' Like AOC Violated Law

Monday, 03 March 2025 10:14 PM EST

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Monday that "it sure seemed like" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., violated the law earlier this month by holding a webinar for illegal immigrants on how to avoid arrest at the hands of federal immigration enforcement.

Scott made the remarks on "The Benny Show" podcast, adding that border czar Tom Homan should prosecute AOC "to the full extent of the law" if in fact she did "something wrong."

"We're supposed to uphold the Constitution, not tell people how, you know, to evade the Constitution," Scott told host Benny Johnson.

At issue is earlier this month, AOC's office hosted a "Know Your Rights" webinar, which detailed tactics used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to arrest illegal immigrants for the purpose of helping them avoid arrest and deportation.

Homan said AOC "might be in trouble," adding, "I'm not a prosecutor, but we need some further guidance on that."

Scott agreed.

"So, I think, it sure seemed like she's violating the law," Scott said Monday. "Look, we need to have equal protection and equal enforcement of the law. And if she's done something wrong, I hope Tom Homan does his job and, you know, prosecutes her to the full extent of the law."

To that end, Homan said he had been in contact with the Justice Department about whether AOC's webinar was considered an impediment to the administration's efforts on illegal immigration enforcement.

AOC on Friday sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting "clarity" as to whether DOJ was investigating her.

"It has been 14 days since Mr. Homan first threatened to weaponize your agency, but I have not yet heard any referral from the federal government," she wrote. "Homan's actions undercut core Constitutional rights and further transparency is necessary."

