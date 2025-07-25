WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Scott to Fly 'Move 2 FL' Banners Over N.Y. Beaches

Friday, 25 July 2025 07:19 PM EDT

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is poised to launch an air campaign this weekend targeting New Yorkers fed up with New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, urging them to move to Florida, the New York Post reported Friday.

"Hate Socialism? Us too! Move 2 FL," Scott's banners read, according to the report.

Scott's banners will fly over New York beaches with a secondary message: "We have better beaches."

Scott told the Post his ad campaign is a "friendly reminder" to New Yorkers that "in addition to our world class beaches, Florida is the state where you can escape socialism."

Mamdani, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, is the front-runner in New York's mayoral race.

"New York City once represented the American dream – a city where anything was possible. Today, it has now become the city where only billionaires can prosper, Jewish students are attacked on campus, capitalism is shunned and radical socialists like Zohran Mamdani are celebrated," Scott said. "New York City has benefited from the best system in the world – Capitalism – yet it is now being villainized by the Democrats all across this country."

"New York families deserve better," he added.

