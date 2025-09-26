WATCH TV LIVE

Rick Perry's Data Center REIT Fermi Targets $13B Valuation

Rick Perry's Data Center REIT Fermi Targets $13B Valuation
Rick Perry (Getty Images)

Friday, 26 September 2025 12:05 PM EDT

Fermi, a data center builder co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, said Wednesday it was targeting a $13.16 billion valuation in its initial public offering in the United States.

The Amarillo, Texas-based real estate investment trust (REIT) is seeking to raise up to $550 million by offering 25 million shares priced between $18 and $22 apiece.

Data centers have become one of the most important infrastructure in the world as technology companies race to develop cutting-edge artificial intelligence models.

Fermi plans to build the world’s largest next-generation private electric grid near Amarillo, Texas, to power a massive data center, named after President Donald Trump, using nuclear, natural gas, wind, and solar energy. 

UBS Investment Bank, Evercore ISI, Cantor and Mizuho are the joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

Fermi will list on Nasdaq under the symbol "FRMI."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


