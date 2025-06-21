WATCH TV LIVE

House Intel Chair to Newsmax: Trump Understood Red Line on Iran

By    |   Saturday, 21 June 2025 08:46 PM EDT

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chair Rick Crawford, responding to President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States has carried out strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran, told Newsmax in a statement Saturday that he regrets that "Iran has brought the world to this point."

However, the Arkansas Republican said in a statement that he is thankful that Trump understood that the "red line articulated by presidents of both parties for decades was real."

"The United States and our allies, including Israel, are making it clear that the world would never accept Iran’s development of a nuclear weapon," Crawford added. 

The congressman said he was in touch with the White House before the strikes, and that he will "continue to track developments closely with them in the coming days."

He further commended Trump for "taking decisive action."

"I am grateful to the U.S. servicemembers who carried out these precise and successful strikes," Crawford added. "I continue to pray for the safety of the forces engaged to protect the free world."

                                       


 

