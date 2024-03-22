Richard Viguerie: GOP Policies, Not Biden, Must Be Focus

The true 2024 election fight is between Republican and Democrat policies — not whose name is at the top of the ticket, according to political advertising pioneer Richard Viguerie.

In a commentary for the Daily Caller, Viguerie, chair of American Target Advertising and ConservativeHG.com, speculated that Democratic Party leaders will replace President Joe Biden on Aug. 19, the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Democrats are "not going to allow a frail, mentally challenged, politically weak President Biden to be the only thing between them and another President Donald Trump," he wrote.

In the meantime, he contended, a "We Must Defeat Biden Strategy" is "exactly what the Democrats want Republicans to do."

If Republicans "put all of their political eggs in the basket of attacking Joe Biden, and he's not on the November ballot, we're in serious political trouble," Viguerie wrote.

"It is time for House Republicans to begin sharing their vision for the country, explaining to the American people why our policies are better and will help them in their daily lives."

Viguerie reasoned Republicans desperately need "a good political strategist" who will insist that we don't say "Joe Biden." "For that matter, don't say 'left, leftist, progressive, woke, socialist, or Marxist,' even though that's what Democrats are. None of those words will be on the ballot on Election Day."

"Democrat will be on the ballot, and it will appear over and over," he wrote.

"Conservatives have the opportunity to honestly and accurately BRAND Democrats as the problem and their own policies as the solution."

Viguerie wrote Republicans wrongly brand Democrats as "simply our political opponents and that we disagree with them on issues at the margins."

"The Democrats are not just our opponents — they are the enemy of the American people. Their policies are destroying our economy, our sovereignty, and our families," he wrote.

Republicans "must make haste to define all Democrats in these terms for the next seven months, regardless of who their presidential nominee turns out to be," he added.