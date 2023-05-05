Supreme Court Puts Glossip Execution on Hold

The execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip was put on hold Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to ABC News, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion requesting a stay of execution on Monday, agreeing with defense attorneys that there were enough problems with Glossip's conviction that a new trial should be held.

Glossip's May 18 execution will be set aside as the justices consider his request that they take up his case.

CNN reported that there were no noted dissents from Friday's stay; Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate.

A former motel manager, Glossip was convicted of capital murder in 1998 for hiring a motel maintenance worker to kill his boss, Barry Van Treese.

He has maintained his innocence and a review launched by the Oklahoma Republican attorney general found that prosecutors failed to reveal evidence that showed their star witness — the hired maintenance worker — had given false testimony.

Even though the state has said it can no longer support Glossip's conviction, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeal declined his request to halt the execution.

In addition to the obvious, irrevocable harm Glossip would suffer if the execution were to proceed, his attorneys argue in filings with the high court that that state of Oklahoma "will also suffer harm from its Department of Corrections executing a person whom the State has concluded should never have been convicted of murder, let alone sentenced to die, in the first place."

This is not the first time Glossip's case has been before the Supreme Court, according to CNN. Following several botched executions, the justices heard a major challenge in 2015, brought by Glossip and other death row inmates, that the lethal injection protocol violated the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

The court's conservative majority rejected the inmates' claims in that case.

Last July, state Republican Rep. Kevin McDugle said that while he believes in the death penalty, the evidence is overwhelming that Glossip is innocent and should not be executed.

"I'll tell you I am a pro-death penalty guy, but if we can't get the death penalty process right and make sure that people we're putting to death aren't innocent, then we need to take a serious look at the death penalty itself," McDugle told Newsmax at the time.

Glossip has had several execution dates be stayed, with each one called off hours before he was scheduled to die.