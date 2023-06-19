Sen. Blumenthal: Hearing on PGA, LIV Merger Imminent

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut believes a congressional hearing on Saudi-backed LIV Golf's planned merger with PGA Tour could happen "within weeks."

Appearing Sunday on CBS News' "Face the Nation," Blumenthal revealed that the Senate Homeland Security's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations he chairs would soon look into the controversial union.

The senator's panel officially launched a probe into the deal Monday, according to Politico.

Subsequently, the lawmaker authored a letter to PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV CEO Ralph Norman and demanded that their organizations submit troves of records related to the merger by June 26.

"While few details about the agreement are known, PIF's role as an arm of the Saudi government, and PGA Tour's sudden and drastic reversal of position concerning LIV Golf raise serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement," Blumenthal wrote.

"Any of the tools at our disposal, including subpoenas and hearings, recommendations for action, and legislation are all on the table," he continued. "We are ready and willing to seek information by whatever legal means we have to obtain it."

The move comes after Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Ron Wyden of Oregon sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland last week requesting the Department of Justice review the merger.

Various sources have since reportedly informed Yahoo Sports that the department is looking into the deal.

PGA and LIV announced their plans to work together on June 6, with much of the agreement's details still under wraps, CNBC noted.

American golfers that have chosen to compete in LIV tournaments, which are financially supported by the Saudi government, have been criticized by the families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The group, 9/11 Families United, released a statement following news of the merger, saying it was "shocked and deeply offended" by PGA's decision to do business with LIV.