×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rich mccormick | ron desantis | gop | endorsement | 2024 election | primary | campaign

Georgia GOP Rep. McCormick Endorses DeSantis

By    |   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 10:41 AM EDT

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., has given an emphatic endorsement for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is on the verge of officially filing and declaring his 2024 Republican presidential primary campaign.

"We need a warrior who will do whatever it takes to champion conservative values and safeguard the next generation," McCormick tweeted with a video Tuesday. "When it comes to the 2024 election, I've made my choice: Governor @RonDeSantis is battle-tested and ready to be our next president."

McCormick, a Marine pilot veteran and emergency room doctor, was endorsed by Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in the past midterm election and is the first elected official from Georgia to officially endorse DeSantis.

"Under this president's failed leadership, our union has suffered," McCormick said in his video statement. "The southern border is a wreck, crime is overrunning cities, and our energy policy empowers China, who pollutes the world more than anyone else."

Georgia is a key state for DeSantis in the GOP primary because it is one of the battleground states that broke from Trump to elect President Joe Biden in 2020.

"This election is about winning — who can fight and win against the radical left and their allies in the media?" McCormick said. "Who can earn victory in Georgia? Who can beat Joe Biden?

"This election is not about the past, it's about the future — who can lift us up? Who can inspire a nation? Who can lead us forward? That's Gov. Ron DeSantis — a bold conservative, a man of character and conviction, a champion of our values."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., has given an emphatic endorsement for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is on the verge of officially filing and declaring his 2024 Republican presidential primary campaign.
rich mccormick, ron desantis, gop, endorsement, 2024 election, primary, campaign
258
2023-41-23
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 10:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved