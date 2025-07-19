Condoleezza Rice: Trump Russia Ultimatum 'Turning Point'

President Donald Trump’s recent ultimatum to Russia demanding a ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days marks a “turning point” in the ongoing war, according to former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who praised the alignment of the U.S. and Europe on confronting Moscow’s aggression, The Hill reported.

Rice described Trump’s latest move against Russia as a pivotal moment in the three-year-old Ukraine war, calling his warning a clear signal that diplomatic patience has run out.

“This last week was a turning point,” Rice said Thursday during a panel moderated by NBC’s Andrea Mitchell at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

Her remarks followed Trump’s July 14 meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, during which the president issued a stark warning to Moscow. Trump stated the U.S. would impose “very severe tariffs” on Russia if it did not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine within 50 days.

“We’re very, very unhappy with [Russia], and we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in about 50 days,” Trump told reporters. He also floated a possible “secondary” tariff of up to 100 percent aimed at countries that continue to buy oil and gas from Russia.

Rice said Trump’s ultimatum could reshape how the international community confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war strategy.

“I think the best news that we could possibly give to the Ukrainian people is that the U.S. and Europe have finally aligned around the idea that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin will not be stopped with words,” she said. “He will only be stopped if he believes that he can go no further, he can win no further.”

The comments come amid growing bipartisan pressure in Congress for tougher sanctions on the Kremlin. Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., introduced legislation earlier this year seeking expanded measures against Putin’s regime and praised Trump’s stronger stance.

Rice acknowledged that enforcing secondary sanctions could be complex, especially with nations like China and India continuing to trade with Russia. But she argued economic concerns might prompt reconsideration.

“If you’re China … with an economy that’s not in great shape … or India, which really doesn’t want to be on the wrong side of this, maybe you start thinking about whether that discounted Russian oil is really worth it,” Rice said.

President Trump has expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in achieving a ceasefire.

“The only one we haven’t been able to get to yet is Russia. And I’m not happy. And I will tell you that Ukraine wants to do something,” Trump said Monday from the White House. “It’s all talk, and then missiles go into Kyiv and kill 60 people. It’s got to stop. It’s got to stop.”

Despite the ultimatum, Russia has not signaled any intention to scale back its offensive. In response, the Trump administration approved additional weapons transfers to Ukraine, including Patriot missile systems.