WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ric grenell | wildfire aid | california | fires

Ric Grenell: Calif. Fire Aid Will Be Conditional

By    |   Friday, 21 February 2025 03:35 PM EST

Ric Grenell, who serves as special envoy for President Donald Trump, said there will be certain conditions on federal aid being provided to California after the devastating wildfires.

Grenell, who was speaking this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference, said the Trump administration was still figuring out the conditions would be, including fixing the California Coastal Commission, which oversees permitting on the state's coastline.

"Squeezing their federal funds, making sure they don't get funds, putting strings on them to get rid of the California Coastal Commission is going to make California better," Grenell said. "I don't have faith that if we went back and just gave California hundreds of millions of dollars, they were gonna go back to their same old ways of not giving us enough water, having dangerous situations on the ground in terms of forestry — it's going to happen again."

Grenell, a Los Angeles resident who has considered running for office in the state, said the commission is a disaster and part of the "woke left." California voters would have to approve a ballot measure to get rid of the commission.

Grennell, who was recently named by Trump to run the Kennedy Center, said patrons can expect a grand celebration for Christmas.

"We want to make art great again," he said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ric Grenell, who serves as special envoy for President Donald Trump, said there will be certain conditions on federal aid being provided to California after the devastating wildfires.
ric grenell, wildfire aid, california, fires
215
2025-35-21
Friday, 21 February 2025 03:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved