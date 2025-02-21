Ric Grenell: Calif. Fire Aid Will Be Conditional

Ric Grenell, who serves as special envoy for President Donald Trump, said there will be certain conditions on federal aid being provided to California after the devastating wildfires.

Grenell, who was speaking this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference, said the Trump administration was still figuring out the conditions would be, including fixing the California Coastal Commission, which oversees permitting on the state's coastline.

"Squeezing their federal funds, making sure they don't get funds, putting strings on them to get rid of the California Coastal Commission is going to make California better," Grenell said. "I don't have faith that if we went back and just gave California hundreds of millions of dollars, they were gonna go back to their same old ways of not giving us enough water, having dangerous situations on the ground in terms of forestry — it's going to happen again."

Grenell, a Los Angeles resident who has considered running for office in the state, said the commission is a disaster and part of the "woke left." California voters would have to approve a ballot measure to get rid of the commission.

Grennell, who was recently named by Trump to run the Kennedy Center, said patrons can expect a grand celebration for Christmas.

"We want to make art great again," he said.