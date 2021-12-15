Former Acting DNI Ric Grenell Tapped as Newsmax VP, Analyst

Newsmax Media Inc. announced Wednesday that Richard Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Germany, has joined the network as a national security contributor and executive for international partnerships.

Grenell, formerly a Fox News contributor, will play a key role in offering security and international analysis for the network, now the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S. with a larger streaming service than Fox Nation and CNN+.

The respected former Trump administration official will also serve as Vice President for International Development, helping the company’s foreign branding and content expansion. Newsmax currently licenses its brand and content in eight European nations. Grenell will work to expand the Newsmax brand internationally.

"Ric Grenell is a master of politics, media, and government and we believe our viewers will gain great insight from his broad experience and public service," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

"I am honored to join Newsmax as a National Security Contributor and also to spearhead their international partnerships," Grenell said.

"I see clearly the urgency to reach people through new OTT platforms and Newsmax is a leader in direct streaming capability," he added. "In fact, many in my own family are exclusive streamers. They watch networks like Newsmax by simply accessing the internet."

Grenell has deep governmental, media, and international experience. He served as the U.S. spokesman at the United Nations during the George W. Bush administration, and was tapped by then-President Trump in 2017 to serve as the ambassador to Germany, Europe’s largest economic and political player.

During his time in Berlin, Trump also named Grenell his Special Presidential Envoy for Kosovo and Serbia Negotiations. In a short time, Grenell brokered four historic economic normalization agreements which earned him the Presidential Medal of Merits from the President of Kosovo. Trump was also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize because of the economic deals negotiated by Grenell.

In 2020, Trump again promoted Grenell to serve as his Acting Director of National Intelligence. The appointment made history, as Grenell became the first openly gay person to serve in a Cabinet.

Grenell has a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree in government and public administration from Evangel College. He also served as a senior fellow at Carnegie Mellon University’s Institute for Politics and Strategy.