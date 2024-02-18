Grenell: Wait for US Elections to Pick NATO Head

Selecting the next secretary-general of NATO should be delayed until after the U.S. presidential election, Ric Grenell, former U.S. ambassador to Germany, told "The Morgan Ortagus Show" on Sunday.

"We cannot have a secretary-general picked this summer when the EU elections and the American elections are literally around the corner," Grenell said.

Elections to the European Parliament will be held in EU member states June 6-9. Election Day in the U.S. is Nov. 5.

"We would have to make changes to NATO immediately if we allow this to be an appointment that goes beyond a couple of months," Grenell said.

Stating that Jens Stoltenberg does not finish his term as NATO secretary-general until October, Grenell emphasized that "it's very clear that we need to punt the discussion about who's the next secretary-general. It's literally like a 30-day, 60-day punt to see what happens in the United States election. So we should not be having these discussions."