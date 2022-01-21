Rhode Island University Revokes Honorary Degrees for Giuliani, Flynn

Rudy Giuliani and Michael Flynn's honorary degrees from Rhode Island University are being revoked following a review by the school's Honorary Degree Committee.

The committee noted Giuliani's participation at the Jan. 6 rally, saying the former New York mayor and personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump "encouraged domestic terrorist behavior aimed at preventing Congress from certifying the outcome of the 2020 presidential election."

The committee also noted that Giuliani's law license was suspended in Washington, D.C., and New York state due to baseless claims he made about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

"The courts have determined that there is evidence that Mayor Giuliani has made false and misleading statements in representing President Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed reelection efforts," the school said.

The university also cited comments made by Flynn in June 2021 suggesting the need for a military coup.

Flynn, a former Trump national security adviser, received his Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in 2014. Giuliani received his Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa in 2003.

"After reviewing the recommendation from the President, who endorsed the committee's recommendation, the Board voted to approve the revocation of these honorary degrees," Chair of the Board of Trustees Margo Cook said in a statement. "The Board of Trustees supports the University and its mission to uphold its values, especially its commitment to intellectual and ethical leadership and fostering an environment of diversity and respect."