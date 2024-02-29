×
Providence NAACP President Convicted of Campaign Finance Violations

(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 29 February 2024 09:09 PM EST

The president of the Providence NAACP violated state campaign finance laws when he ran for City Council in 2022, officials said.

A judge convicted Gerard Catala, 45, of two counts of failing to file campaign finance reports as required by state law. Catala, who was ordered to perform 20 hours of public service, immediately appealed the judge's decision, issued Wednesday.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said his office was asked by the Board of Elections to prosecute a candidate "who blithely and repeatedly ignored campaign finance laws.”

“Failure to file such reports, after repeated directives from the Board of Elections to file them, can lead only to one place: criminal prosecution," Neronha said Wednesday in a statement.

The case was subject to a one-year filing. That means it could be expunged if Catala stays out of trouble for a year.

Catala said in an email that he's focusing on a Black church that was vandalized last month.

“In the immediate, protecting the rights of the congregation and seeking justice for Shiloh Gospel Temple Ministries in North Providence, Rhode Island, through elevating the charges of the perpetrator to a hate crime is my priority,” he wrote, not mentioning the election law violation.

Catala's attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Thursday, 29 February 2024 09:09 PM
