RFK Jr. Calls Out Biden's 'Fitness,' Calls for a Debate

Democratic nominee hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called out on Friday President Joe Biden's "fitness" for office and issued a challenge for a primary debate.

"President Biden could put to rest any concerns about his fitness for office by engaging me in a vigorous, issues-oriented debate. Let's end the speculation and let the voters see for themselves," Kennedy wrote on X.

But while the Democratic National Committee has positioned itself to prevent such a debate, it is by the same measure not addressing Kennedy's polling share — which could cost the party in 2024.

According to FiveThirtyEight's median aggregate polling data, as of Saturday, Kennedy holds at 13.2% in Democratic primary polls. Biden holds at 63.8%.

But in an Emerson College poll matchup between former President Donald Trump, Biden, and long shot civil rights activist and scholar Cornel West, Trump wins, due in part to West "hurt[ing]" Biden's support. But West isn't a "major" candidate according to FiveThirtyEight, and Kennedy who is polling higher, wasn't cited as an option.

"Despite losing ground in the Republican primary, support for Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup against Joe Biden increased two points since last week's poll," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. "Cornel West continues to draw support from 7% of independents, 8% from Black voters, and 7% from Hispanics, key demographics that drove Biden's 2020 victory."

Nonetheless and despite calls for a debate among Democratic contenders, support for Biden from the powers that be in the DNC appears unwavering. When asked in August 2022 about potential primary challenges, Sam Cornale, the executive director of the DNC, told Politico, "We're with Biden. Period."