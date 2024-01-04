×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: independent | candidate | rfk jr | utah | state | ballot | qualify

RFK Jr.'s $15M Bid to Make Every Ballot Begins in Utah

By    |   Thursday, 04 January 2024 10:46 AM EST

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bid to appear on every state ballot ahead of this year's general election began in Utah, where he qualified for his first.

Kennedy extolled the Beehive State as the "pioneer state" after he filed to get his name on the state's ballot Wednesday, part of a $15 million effort to secure ballot access across every state, and the District of Columbia, for the presidential election.

All it took was a lawsuit to push back Utah's deadline, 1,000 verified signatures from registered voters, and a fee.

"Utah has once again shown that it is the pioneer state," Kennedy said in remarks at the state capitol in Salt Lake City.

"I have a lot of ties to this state, I love this state, and I'm very, very grateful for the role that these volunteers and the people of the state have played in this election process."

Kennedy filed a lawsuit against Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson early last month to push back the state's Jan. 8 deadline to file for ballot access, calling it "clearly unconstitutional" and "the earliest deadline on independent presidential candidates in the history of the United States." Days later Henderson announced the state would extend its deadline to March 5 in the "spirit of affording every reasonable opportunity for unaffiliated presidential candidates to participate in our general election."

RFK Jr. beat the original deadline anyway, but bemoaned that many states have significant barriers to qualifying for ballots as an independent candidate.

"Some of the states have rules that are — it's negotiating this labyrinth of these arcane rules that we now have in every state that are all designed to suppress dissent, to make sure that there are no options for Americans outside of the major political parties," Kennedy said.

Kennedy has amassed a massive campaign team that is tracking the particulars of each state's requirements, including deadlines, filing requirements, and mobilization efforts to collect signatures.

"These are roadblocks or obstacles, but none of them are insurmountable. We will be on the ballot in 50 states and the District of Columbia," Kennedy said.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bid to appear on every state ballot ahead of this year's general election began in Utah, where he qualified for his first.
independent, candidate, rfk jr, utah, state, ballot, qualify, 2024 election
351
2024-46-04
Thursday, 04 January 2024 10:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved