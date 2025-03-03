RFK Jr. Urges Parents to Speak With Drs. About Measles Vax

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. urged parents to speak with their doctors about the benefits of the measles vaccine amid a growing outbreak in Texas.

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, wrote a Sunday opinion column for Fox News in response to the number of people with measles in Texas that increased to 146 as of Friday.

The Texas outbreak led to the death of an unvaccinated school-aged child, health officials said.

"Parents play a pivotal role in safeguarding their children's health. All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine," Kennedy wrote.

"The decision to vaccinate is a personal one. Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons."

In his column, Kennedy wrote that "virtually every child in the United States contracted measles" before the introduction of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in the 1960s.

He added that from 1953 to 1962, "on average there were 530,217 confirmed cases and 440 deaths," with a fatality rate of 1 in 1,205 cases.

Kennedy recently appeared to downplay the situation in Texas when he described such outbreaks as "not unusual," Axios reported.

Late last week, the New York Post editorial board challenged RFK Jr. on the use of vaccines, writing in an open letter that he needs to visit Texas and New Mexico, which also has experienced an outbreak of measles.

Shortly after being confirmed on Feb. 13 as HHS secretary, Kennedy vowed to investigate the childhood vaccine schedule that prevents measles, polio, and other dangerous diseases.

The Senate confirmed Kennedy after Republicans fell in line behind President Donald Trump despite hesitancy over the nominee's views on vaccines.

The Texas measles outbreak is the largest in nearly 30 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.