RFK Jr. Quashes 2028 Bid; 'Loyalty Is to President Trump'

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pushed back Friday against claims he will be running for the White House in 2028 and reaffirmed his loyalty to President Donald Trump.

"The swamp is in full panic mode," Kennedy wrote in a post on X. "D.C. lobby shops are laboring fiercely to drive a wedge between President Trump and me, hoping to thwart our team from dismantling the status quo and advancing @POTUS' Make America Healthy Again agenda. They're pushing the flat-out lie that I'm running for president in 2028. Let me be clear: I am not running for president in 2028.

"My loyalty is to President Trump and the mission we've started. Their attacks on my staff, especially Stefanie Spear — a fierce, loyal warrior for MAHA who proudly serves in the Trump Administration and works every day to advance President Trump's vision for a healthier, stronger America — are proof we're over the target. We'll keep moving forward, we'll keep delivering wins, and no smear campaign will stop us."

The post follows speculation, stoked Wednesday by political activist Laura Loomer on Politico's "Playbook" podcast, that Kennedy, 71, has his sights set on the White House. Loomer also focused on Spear, Kennedy's principal deputy chief of staff and senior counselor who was his press secretary during his 2024 campaign. Kennedy initially ran as a Democrat before becoming an independent candidate.

"I think that there's a clear intention by Stefanie Spear to utilize her position to try and lay the groundwork for a 2028 RFK presidential run," Loomer told the podcast. Asked how she knew that, she cited "sources in HHS."

Spear, like Kennedy, was a Democrat focused on environmental activism before joining Trump's coalition in 2024. She has worked with Kennedy for years, including at an anti-vaccine nonprofit, Children's Health Defense.

Last month, Spear joined a grassroots organizing call affiliated with a nonprofit organization that works to promote Kennedy's health policies, Bloomberg reported Friday. That group, MAHA Action, is led by Kennedy's book publisher, who also helped raise money through a super PAC for Kennedy's 2024 presidential bid. Loomer suggested Spear's presence on the organizing call was evidence Kennedy was planning another presidential campaign.

"President Trump is delivering on every promise beyond my wildest dreams — ending war, protecting free speech, rebuilding American industry and the American middle class, delivering transparency and gold-standard science, and breaking the grip of entrenched interests," Kennedy wrote. "The president has made himself the answer to my 20-year prayer that God would put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic — and that's exactly what my team and I will do until the day he leaves office."