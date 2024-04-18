RFK Jr. Gets on Ballot in Key Battleground State Mich.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his running mate Nichole Shanahan gained ballot access Thursday in Michigan, a key battleground state in November's election, through the Natural Law Party.

Kennedy's campaign said in a news release the party has filed all the necessary paperwork with the state. The Natural Law Party, which supports an "all-party government" — bringing together the best ideas, programs, and leaders from all political parties and the private sector to solve and prevent problems, according to its website — held a convention in Michigan on Wednesday where they picked Kennedy and Shanahan as their candidates.

"He's the most qualified candidate in the modern-day history of America," Natural Law Party Chair Doug Dern said in the news release. "We welcome Mr. Kennedy and Ms. Shanahan to the party."

The addition of Michigan to Kennedy's growing list of states throws shade at President Joe Biden, who has struggled to overcome the growing frustration of Michigan's large Muslim population with the administration's support of Israel in its war with Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists. Biden easily won the party's nomination in the Feb. 27 state primary, but more than 13% voted "uncommitted" as a protest vote against Biden's support for Israel.

"Kennedy is good for Michigan," Bill Costantino Michigan regional coordinator for the Kennedy campaign, said in the news release. "As an environmental champion for more than 40 years, Kennedy will work to restore our Great Lakes region, which holds 20% of the world's fresh water. He will ensure a thriving fishing economy and ecosystem for commercial fishermen and individual anglers."

Even though Michigan is a positive development for the campaign, Republicans are not the only opponents standing in Kennedy's way. On Thursday, at least 15 members of his family announced they will endorse Biden, including his sister Kerry.

According to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ, Kennedy has been polling close to 10% nationwide, making him the highest-polling third-party candidate since Ross Perot in 1992.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer by trade, has now qualified to appear on the ballot in nine states, with the others being North Carolina, Iowa, Nebraska, Hawaii, Utah, Idaho, New Hampshire, and Nevada, according to his campaign.