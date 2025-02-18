RFK Jr. to HHS Staff: Nothing Off Limits

In his first address to Department of Health and Human Services staff, newly confirmed Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., told them to start at "square one" and to "let go" of preconceived notions about him.

"Nothing is going to be off limits," Kennedy said about his efforts to reduce chronic diseases, according to Politico. "Some of the possible factors we will investigate were formerly taboo or insufficiently scrutinized.

"Those who are unwilling to embrace those kinds of ideas can retire."

Kennedy, known for his skepticism toward vaccines, said he trusted the idealism of those who work at HHS and admitted he asked, "a lot of difficult questions and come to unpopular conclusions," Politico reported.

"I’m going to keep asking questions, but hold my preconceived answers lightly. I’m willing to be wrong," he said.

Kennedy said he wanted HHS to investigate anti-depression drugs, ultra-processed foods, electromagnetic radiation and an herbicide used in food, Politico said. He also vowed "radical transparency" at the agency.

"We will remove conflicts of interest from the committees and research partners whenever possible or balance them with other stakeholders," Kennedy said. "We will shut the revolving door."

Kennedy is chairing a commission formed by President Donald Trump to investigate chronic diseases, childhood obesity, and children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder being overmedicated.