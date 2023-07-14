RFK Jr: Trump Is 'Most Successful Debater' in US

During a televised interview on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. complimented former President Donald Trump's ability to debate and said he hopes to have a chance to debate President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary race.

"Trump is probably the most successful debater in this country since Lincoln-Douglas in the way he dispatched 16 Republican opponents, one after the other, in 2016, it was really quite extraordinary," Mediaite reported Kennedy telling Fox News Friday.

"We're going to try to get the president to debate; we think it's really important," he said. "It is important for the Democratic party because ultimately the president will have to debate a Republican, and likely, we don't know, but it's going to be Trump."

Kennedy said the former president "has his own technique that people like, and it is like going to a prize fight, and you need practice." He added that usually happens during a primary, "and asking the president not to debate during the primary is like asking a prize fighter to practice for his big bout by sitting on the couch and eating Chick-Fil-A."

Neither Trump nor Biden seem interested in taking part in any primary debates.

The Washington Post reported in April that the Democratic National Committee did not plan to sponsor any debates in the 2024 primary.

Fellow Democratic candidate author Marianne Williamson blasted the DNC's decision earlier this month for going against its "democratic principle" in supporting Biden without challenge.

"I don't think it's good for democracy," Williamson said in a New York Post article on July 3. "I think it's very important that the Democratic electorate get a chance to weigh in. I look at the campaign season as a long job interview process, and the voters should have a chance to interview all of the candidates for the job and that does include the president."

On the GOP side, The Hill reported Tuesday that Trump adviser Jason Miller said the former president is "unlikely" to take part in primary debates set up by the Republican National Committee.

"At the moment, President Trump has indicated that he's unlikely to participate, at least in the first two debates. He's up by 30, 40, and even new polling shows he's up by almost 50 percent in certain places," Miller said in the report. "It really wouldn't make much sense for him to go and debate right now with a bunch of folks who are down at three, four, and five percent. Even [Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis], who's the second-place candidate in the race currently, is at least 20, 30 or 40 points behind."