Tags: rfk jr | donald trump | cdc | nih | fda | tulsi gabbard

RFK Jr: Trump Wants Me to Appoint CDC, FDA, NIH Leaders

By    |   Wednesday, 18 September 2024 09:00 PM EDT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said former President Donald Trump wants him to select the leaders of public health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention if he wins re-election.

Kennedy said as much at an appearance with former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard hosted by Tucker Carlson. Both Kennedy and Gabbard are former Democrats who recently endorsed Trump.

Kennedy, a skeptic of vaccines, said Trump also wants him to appoint the leaders of the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health.

"President Trump has asked me specifically to do two things," Kennedy said. "One, to help unravel the capture of the agencies by corrupt influence. In other words, to drain the swamp. And, you know, I had to say something about President Trump. President Trump has many extraordinary gifts, and one of them is that he has very, very good instincts."

During Trump’s first term he was surrounded by bureaucrats who pushed him to support policies that were bad for the country, Kennedy said.

"He’s not going to do that again," Kennedy said. "He’s asked me to help him end the childhood disease, chronic disease epidemic, and make Americans healthy again."

Kennedy endorsed Trump after ending his independent presidential campaign.

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 09:00 PM
