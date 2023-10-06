×
Tags: rfk jr. | cpac | speech | las vegas

RFK Jr. to Speak at CPAC Event in Las Vegas

By    |   Friday, 06 October 2023 04:00 PM EDT

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will be a headline speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference event this month in Las Vegas, The Hill reported.

"Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a unique voice in advocating for the defunding of the weaponized bureaucracy and ensuring the constitutional right of medical freedom," CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp said in a statement. "Kennedy joining such an important event is a reflection of the splintering of the left-wing coalition that has gone full woke Marxist to the point that traditional liberals don't feel welcome anymore."

Kennedy, an environmental attorney, is currently running to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democrat nomination, but reportedly is considering switching his affiliation to independent as soon as next week. 

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also are scheduled to speak at the CPAC event.

"We are also honored to have Vivek Ramaswamy — a true patriot and rising star fighting for the values of life and liberty for every American," Schlapp said. "Ramaswamy has made a massive impact on the political scene in a short amount of time. He comes from the world of business and is willing to courageously fight the woke agenda of corporate America."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 06 October 2023 04:00 PM
