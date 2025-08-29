RFK Jr.'s COVID Vaccine Move Affects Availability

The availability of COVID-19 vaccinations in America has changed dramatically since Wednesday's Food and Drug Administration announcement ending mandates.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlined the major changes in a post when he wrote, "The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded."

Kennedy said the change accomplished four major goals he set out to achieve when assuming his position at HHS. "1. to end covid vaccine mandates. 2. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable. 3. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies. 4. to end the emergency."

At least one national pharmacy chain is responding to the changes with significant reductions in availability.

The Hill reports that CVS has cut back on locations where the updated annual COVID-19 vaccine will be offered. The company decided it would not offer the vaccine in 16 states, citing the current "regulatory environment."

Kennedy outlined some of the government's vaccine rule changes in his post, including that the "FDA has now issued marketing authorization for those at higher risk: Moderna (6+ months), Pfizer (5+), and Novavax (12+). These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors."

Some people now may need to change their approach to getting a vaccine if they want to continue.

Kennedy said he's confident the Trump administration has taken the right approach. "The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three."