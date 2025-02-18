N.Y. Sens Demand RFK Jr. Restore Cuts To 9/11 Program

New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats, are asking Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to undo cuts made to a program for Sept. 11 first responders.

"To say funding for 9/11 first responders is government waste is outrageous and insulting," Schumer said in a statement. "These brutal cuts mean layoffs for staff who have dedicated their careers to caring for our 9/11 survivors. It means delayed care for our sick first responders."

Schumer and Gillibrand were responding to cuts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made to the World Trade Center Health Program, which provides screenings, research, and medications to more than 100,000 survivors diagnosed with conditions related to the work done at the site after the attacks.

"It is telling 9/11 survivors that after they risked everything to protect us, we can't support their healthcare needed," Schumer said "I'm demanding HHS Secretary Kennedy immediately reverse these cuts and terminations of the people who provide the healthcare to those who answered the call of duty on 9/11 and now suffer from cancer, respiratory illness and more."

Layoffs and employees taking buyouts has led to a reduction of 20% of staff at the program, Schumer and Gillibrand said.

"Slashing funding and laying off workers who run this vital program will have a devastating impact on its ability to provide sick responders and survivors with the care they need," Gillibrand said. "This is a betrayal of our heroes who stepped up and risked their lives to put our community back together in one of our nation's darkest hours, and we will not let it stand. HHS Secretary Kennedy must reverse these cuts and terminations immediately."