RFK Jr. Hits Candace Owens for 'Sickening' Attack on Famed Rabbi

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. late Wednesday tore into conservative commentator Candace Owens for her claims about the late Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Schneerson during a podcast debate with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, calling her characterization of the famed rabbi "sickening."

"Candace Owens referred to what she termed 'radical Judaism' and characterized the iconic Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Schneerson, as someone who 'preached Jewish supremacism and hatred of all non-Jews,'" Kennedy posted on X after the debate, conducted on the "Piers Morgan Unleashed" podcast.

Her words, said Kennedy, "are a sickening and manifestly inaccurate description of a revered holy man who was respected and beloved by people of all faiths."

He noted that his father, the late Robert F. Kennedy, considered Schneerson a "spiritual mentor and sought his advice on diverse issues of morality and ethics."

"Rabbi Schneerson preached a message of unadulterated love, tolerance, respect, and universal justice for all of humanity," said Kennedy, adding that his father "once visited the Rebbe at 2 o'clock in the morning."

"As Americans, we need to distance ourselves from the troubling rise in antisemitism," said Kennedy. "We need unity in our country, not divisiveness. That's what Rabbi Schneerson stood for."

Morgan highlighted in his program notes that "Rabbi Shmuley and Candace Owens have maintained a bitter feud over at least two years" and have accused each other of hypocrisy, lying, and bigotry.

The rabbi has strongly criticized Owens after she supported Kanye West after his antisemitic comments, and Owens claims that the rabbi has harassed her, blackmailed her, and twisted her statements while claiming she hates the Jewish people.

"God's chosen people do not lie, smear, misrepresent and root for the murder of innocent children," she said on X after the program. "I meant it when I said that I believe Rabbi Shmuley and those who behave like him are of the synagogue of Satan. It is my right as a Christian to openly express my beliefs. Lying in the way that Rabbi Shmuley openly does is spiritual darkness."

Boteach also spoke out against Owens after the program, complaining on X about her use of a laptop during their arguments "so she could look up sources for the outrageous statements she was making against Jews as pedophiles and all the demonization of the State of Israel. Can you imagine her cowardice that she had to bring Google with her to debate me?"

Schneerson died in 1994 at the age of 92. He was the last Rebbe of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, leading his followers from Brooklyn, New York, and is widely considered as one of the most influential Jewish leaders of the 20th century.

Yaakov Berman, a spokesman for Chabad HQ, also spoke out against Owens' words, saying on X that she embarrassed herself "by displaying her utter ignorance in her idiotic, ad hominem attack" on the late rabbi and by quoting another late Jewish leader, Israel Shahak, who "did not translate his work and is not an authority on his teachings."

"The fact is that Rabbi Schneerson was a legendary force for good who devoted his life to nurturing unity, kindness, and random love among all people," he said. "Does she know how many non-Jews sought Rabbi Schneerson out for his wisdom, blessing, and kindness?"