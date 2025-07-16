RFK Jr.'s PAC Sparks Speculation on 2028 Presidential Run

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s super PAC sparked speculation that the Health and Human Services secretary is gearing up for a presidential run in 2028 when it recently co-hosted an organizing call for supporters and influencers.

According to Axios, hundreds of Kennedy’s supporters took part in the Zoom call last week that was intended to energize his “Make America Healthy Again” movement and generate enthusiasm for his tenure as HHS secretary.

While the topic of a 2028 White House bid wasn’t specifically mentioned, two people with knowledge of the call told the outlet that they believe the online gathering was an indication that Kennedy is preparing for another campaign.

MAHA PAC leader Tony Lyons, mRNA vaccine critic Dr. Robert Malone, and Kennedy’s top adviser Stefanie Spear were among those leading the call, Axios reported, citing two people who participated in the call and two others who were familiar with it.

According to two of the sources, actor and comedian Russell Brand and motivational speaker Tony Robbins also spoke during the call, which lasted longer than an hour.

Lyons’ participation was reportedly seen as a sign by several who were on the call that the MAHA PAC was laying the groundwork for a campaign and fundraising vehicle ahead of Kennedy’s decision on 2028.

Two sources told Axios that Spear pointed to changes the HHS secretary has made since taking the helm at the agency and called on supporters to be patient with Kennedy as he tries to implement more changes to federal health policy.

Kennedy has been cheered by health advocates for persuading a growing number of major food companies to remove artificial dyes from their products.

If he decides to run for the Oval Office again, Kennedy would need to significantly grow his grassroots MAHA base of supporters, which propelled his bid last year to the best performance by an independent campaign since Ross Perot in 1992.

The son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy climbed as high as 15% in some 2024 polls, but struggled to build on his support base, gain ballot access, and raise enough money.

Two of Axios’ sources told the outlet that financial pledges were taken during the call last week, but Lyons did not speak about a potential 2028 campaign or how much money was committed.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Kennedy’s campaign account is still active, and its latest filing shows the campaign has paid off its debts from the 2024 election cycle.

FEC data shows that a few “campaign consulting” and “administrative consulting” payments were made in June, including $21,000 to Starlight Saint LLC, which is registered to 2024 campaign chief operating officer Matthew Sanders.